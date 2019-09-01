Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be comparing the differences between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.69 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sesen Bio Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -8.26%. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 74.67% and its consensus target price is $64. The information presented earlier suggests that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.