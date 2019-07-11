Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 67.38 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 32.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.