Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are comparing Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sesen Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -11.50% downside potential and an average price target of $1. Competitively the average price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential 4.75% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.