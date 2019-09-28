Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

We are contrasting Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,440,162.27% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 25.9%. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.56%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.