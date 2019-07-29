Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 90.05 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 13.72%. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 5.15% stronger performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.