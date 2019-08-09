Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 203.77 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 while its Quick Ratio is 18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -14.53% downside potential and a consensus price target of $1. Competitively the average price target of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 109.10% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.