Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.45 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -10.71%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 121.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.