Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 103.39 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sesen Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor bluebird bio Inc. are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential downside is -7.41%. Competitively the average price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 47.04% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that bluebird bio Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.