Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

As Biotechnology companies, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.07 N/A 3.10 67.86

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.65 beta means Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -3.85% downside potential and an average price target of $1. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $270, while its potential upside is 42.24%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.