Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.84 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sesen Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Sesen Bio Inc.’s downside potential is -14.53% at a $1 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 337.16% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 72.4% respectively. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.