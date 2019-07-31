Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; 4 Analysts Bullish Carnival (CCL)

Analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Sesen Bio, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.92% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $1.27. About 1.48 million shares traded. Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has declined 55.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SESN News: 30/05/2018 – SESEN BIO OFFERING PRICES AT OF $1.80/SHR; 30/05/2018 SESEN BIO – TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF VICINIUM FOR TREATMENT OF HIGH-GRADE NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER, AMONG OTHERS

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $59 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. See Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company has market cap of $102.57 million. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 1.43 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 70,340 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 250,705 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,373 are owned by Checchi Advisers Limited Co. Delphi Incorporated Ma holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 26,374 shares. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited invested in 56,566 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 72,844 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Black Creek Mgmt holds 2.03 million shares. 2.20 million are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Centurylink Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.33% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0.03% or 32,466 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gemmer Asset Management holds 710 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $34.02 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.