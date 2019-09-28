Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Contrasting side by side

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sesen Bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,391,033,068.90% -73.6% -31.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 50,292,038.12% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sesen Bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential downside is -13.79%. Competitively the consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 89.74% upside. Based on the data given earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has stronger performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.