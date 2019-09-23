Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has an average target price of $1, and a -12.28% downside potential. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 466.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Sesen Bio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.