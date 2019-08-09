Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Contrasting side by side

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, with potential downside of -14.53%. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 78.34% and its average target price is $28. The results provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 34.5% respectively. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.