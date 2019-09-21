Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparing side by side

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sesen Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 12.8%. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.