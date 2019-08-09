Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sesen Bio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

6.4 and 6.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.