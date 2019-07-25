Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sesen Bio Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 6.2%. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.