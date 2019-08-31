Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sesen Bio Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta means Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.