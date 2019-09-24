Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

Since Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.65 beta means Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, MediciNova Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sesen Bio Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc. has a -11.50% downside potential and a consensus target price of $1. MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 181.69% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.