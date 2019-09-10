Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.01 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Sesen Bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sesen Bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

$1 is Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.54%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 94.93% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders held 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.