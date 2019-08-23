Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.