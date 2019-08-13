Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 70.76 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sesen Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta and it is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

$1 is Sesen Bio Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -12.66%. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 532.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sesen Bio Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 37% respectively. Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.56%. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.