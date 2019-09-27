Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparison side by side

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sesen Bio Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sesen Bio Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 7,389,715,711.61% -73.6% -31.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 123,351,351.35% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sesen Bio Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.