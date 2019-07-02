Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sesen Bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.15 beta indicates that Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sesen Bio Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sesen Bio Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential downside is -28.06%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -8.49% and its average target price is $25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.