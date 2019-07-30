Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.09 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sesen Bio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 3.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.