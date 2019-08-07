Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; 3 Analysts Covering Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Among 3 analysts covering Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortis Inc. had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of FTS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. See Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

Analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Sesen Bio, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 28.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SESN News: 30/05/2018 – SESEN BIO OFFERING PRICES AT OF $1.80/SHR; 30/05/2018 SESEN BIO – TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF VICINIUM FOR TREATMENT OF HIGH-GRADE NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER, AMONG OTHERS

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company has market cap of $91.26 million. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

More notable recent Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Sesen Bio: Upside From Potential Vicinium Approval – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session – Benzinga" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Sesen Bio tanks ~17% on secondary offering – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 2.00M shares traded or 97.59% up from the average. Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 11/04/2018 – IHH PREPARING TO FORMALLY APPROACH FORTIS WITH RIVAL BID – ET NOW CITING; 13/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – GOT UNSOLICITED NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD FOR POSSIBLE DUE DILIGENCE AND PARTICIPATION WITH CO; 03/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS EAST BIRDGE CAPITAL MASTER FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 3.86 PCT TO 9.73 PCT; 30/04/2018 – FORTIS NAMES JOCELYN PERRY AS EVP, CFO; 26/04/2018 – INDIA’S YES BANK YESB.NS EXEC SAYS EXPECTS FULL LOAN RECOVERY FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE WITH THE BIDS COMING IN; 25/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS CONDITIONS SOUGHT BY MANIPAL, TPG WOULD LIMIT CO’S ABILITY TO RUN COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS SEEKS SHRHOLDER NOD FOR PURCHSE OF RHT HEALTH’S ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – IHH SEEN LIKELY TO FILE BINDING FORTIS OFFER BEFORE APRIL 25:ET; 30/04/2018 – Fortis Inc: Jocelyn Perry Named CFO; 12/04/2018 – HERO ENTERPRISE – OFFER TO FORTIS HEALTHCARE DOES NOT ENVISAGE ANY CHANGES IN THE CURRENT STRUCTURE, OPERATIONS AND ASSETS OF THE COMPANY

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $22.91 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 14.54 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.