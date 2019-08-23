Servotronics Inc. (SVT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Servotronics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Servotronics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Servotronics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 7.90% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Servotronics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Servotronics Inc. N/A 11 7.54 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Servotronics Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Servotronics Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Servotronics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Servotronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.71 2.93

The peers have a potential upside of 68.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Servotronics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Servotronics Inc. 0.93% 3.26% -15.66% -10.6% 11.89% 4.22% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Servotronics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Servotronics Inc. are 4.2 and 2. Competitively, Servotronics Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Servotronics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Servotronics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Servotronics Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Servotronics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Servotronics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Servotronics Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.