Servotronics Inc. (SVT) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Contrasting side by side

Servotronics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Electrical Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Servotronics Inc. 11 0.49 N/A 1.48 7.70 EnerSys 71 1.02 N/A 4.41 14.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Servotronics Inc. and EnerSys. EnerSys seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Servotronics Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Servotronics Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than EnerSys.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Servotronics Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 8.7% EnerSys 0.00% 16.1% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.39 shows that Servotronics Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EnerSys’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

4.9 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Servotronics Inc. Its rival EnerSys’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Servotronics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EnerSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Servotronics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.9% of EnerSys are owned by institutional investors. Servotronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Comparatively, 1.7% are EnerSys’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Servotronics Inc. -8.25% -14.13% -0.46% 12.37% 17.29% 14.34% EnerSys -4.16% -9.66% -15.18% -27.92% -14.12% -18.43%

For the past year Servotronics Inc. had bullish trend while EnerSys had bearish trend.

Summary

EnerSys beats Servotronics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets technology and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Group segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segmentÂ’s principal servo-control components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic valves, pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other related products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end users. The companyÂ’s Consumer Products Group segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic fabrication, metal fabrication, and other engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoors, and sporting stores, as well as various branches of the United States Government; and electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The companyÂ’s reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, the company offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. It sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.