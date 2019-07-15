Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stake Upped by Davis Capital Partners Llc; Provident Investment Management Position in Air Lease (AL) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 86,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 910,213 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, up from 823,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 451,047 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500.

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 30,711 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 22.19% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

