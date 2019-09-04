Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Position Has Lifted by Davis Capital Partners Llc; Gemmer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in A B M Industries (ABM) as Stock Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 840 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 5,195 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $37.90 million for 15.91 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

