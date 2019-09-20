ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

Both ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) compete on a level playing field in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 33 6.65 N/A 2.67 12.75 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 6 0.00 N/A 0.32 16.97

Table 1 demonstrates ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is currently more affordable than The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 1.8% The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 0.00% 3.3% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 47.7% and 0.6% respectively. 8.5% are ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 68.6% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 1.19% -1.67% 1.82% 0% -19.06% 6.87% The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc -7.56% -5.94% -14.47% -16.46% -20.3% -3.76%

For the past year ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has 6.87% stronger performance while The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has -3.76% weaker performance.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, travelerÂ’s checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.