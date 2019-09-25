ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

As Foreign Money Center Banks businesses, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 33 6.43 N/A 2.67 12.75 Credit Suisse Group AG 12 0.00 N/A 0.80 15.09

Table 1 demonstrates ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Credit Suisse Group AG is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 1.8% Credit Suisse Group AG 0.00% 4.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Credit Suisse Group AG is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Suisse Group AG 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Credit Suisse Group AG’s potential downside is -94.76% and its consensus price target is $0.65.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. shares and 2.8% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. 1.19% -1.67% 1.82% 0% -19.06% 6.87% Credit Suisse Group AG -3.29% 0.25% -8.42% -2.82% -23.8% 11.14%

For the past year ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Credit Suisse Group AG.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Credit Suisse Group AG.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, travelerÂ’s checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.