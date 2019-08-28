ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Reaches $29.87 52 Week Low; Wesco International (WCC) Shorts Down By 10.88%

The stock of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) hit a new 52-week low and has $27.78 target or 7.00% below today’s $29.87 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.60 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $27.78 price target is reached, the company will be worth $111.93M less. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 13,561 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) had a decrease of 10.88% in short interest. WCC’s SI was 2.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.88% from 3.23 million shares previously. With 584,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC)’s short sellers to cover WCC’s short positions. The SI to Wesco International Inc’s float is 6.4%. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 43,779 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To

Analysts await ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SFBS’s profit will be $35.33 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DGRO’s Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WESCO International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Foundry Ptnrs Lc reported 9,000 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Rbf Cap Limited Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 174,551 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 7,150 shares. Selway Asset invested in 0.76% or 21,445 shares. Amer International Grp Inc reported 822 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 13,338 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 17,312 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 52,500 are held by Venator Mgmt Ltd. 31,131 are owned by Sei Invs Com.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann also bought $99,987 worth of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) on Thursday, March 14.