ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Laffer Investments Cut Legg Mason (LM) Stake By $127.28 Million

Laffer Investments decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments analyzed 3,325 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)'s stock rose 11.39%. The Laffer Investments holds 20,633 shares with $789.83M value, down from 23,958 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 391,768 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. SFBS’s profit would be $35.34 million giving it 12.29 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 47,445 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit. It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by various financial news outlets in 2019.

Laffer Investments increased Illumina Inc stake by 7 shares to 2,172 valued at $3.36 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 862 shares and now owns 37,945 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Pfd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,378 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 745,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 10,100 shares stake. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity owns 336,960 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt reported 311,024 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 9,193 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 26,314 shares. 800 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Ing Groep Nv reported 13,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason has $4300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 16.03% above currents $36.63 stock price. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.