ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)

Both ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) and TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.27 0.00 TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ServiceSource International Inc. and TSR Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9% TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that ServiceSource International Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TSR Inc.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ServiceSource International Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor TSR Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. TSR Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ServiceSource International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ServiceSource International Inc. and TSR Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of ServiceSource International Inc. is $1.25, with potential upside of 35.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ServiceSource International Inc. and TSR Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 12.8% respectively. ServiceSource International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceSource International Inc. -2.23% 7.59% -17.14% -32.57% -74.87% -9.47% TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23%

For the past year ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend while TSR Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TSR Inc. beats ServiceSource International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.