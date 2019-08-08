ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV) Reaches $0.78 Yearly Low; Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) Has 1.45 Sentiment

The stock of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.71 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.78 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $75.42 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $0.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.79M less. The stock decreased 8.76% or $0.0749 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 108,918 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) has declined 73.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Rev $58.5M-$60.5M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; New Regional Presidents Named; 20/03/2018 – ServiceSource Expands In Sofia, Bulgaria To Serve Strong Demand Throughout EMEA; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 08/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF PATRICIA ELIAS TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS IT WILL BE INCREASING ITS EXISTING FOOTPRINT IN MANILA, PHILIPPINES, & ALSO OPENED OFFICE IN OKINAWA, JAPAN

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 32 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 22 decreased and sold stock positions in Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 8.55 million shares, down from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 14 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 56,566 shares traded. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $738.08 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund for 176,526 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 57,924 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.13% invested in the company for 94,550 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,315 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ServiceSource International, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 61.39 million shares or 4.31% less from 64.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested in 2,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 297,992 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 73,800 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 224,200 shares. Amer Gru accumulated 50,286 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) or 26,198 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 19,369 shares. Vanguard reported 4.54 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 83 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 56,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 0% or 447,828 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 0% or 5,266 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has 0% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 18,000 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) or 657,348 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 75,879 shares.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company has market cap of $75.42 million. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users.