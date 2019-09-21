ServiceSource International Inc. (SREV) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.21 0.00 CSG Systems International Inc. 47 1.84 N/A 2.19 23.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International Inc. 0.00% -18.8% -9.9% CSG Systems International Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.44 beta means ServiceSource International Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, CSG Systems International Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ServiceSource International Inc. Its rival CSG Systems International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. ServiceSource International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CSG Systems International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of ServiceSource International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CSG Systems International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of ServiceSource International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CSG Systems International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ServiceSource International Inc. -1.09% -5.75% -18.17% -23.07% -73.83% -16.66% CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28%

For the past year ServiceSource International Inc. had bearish trend while CSG Systems International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CSG Systems International Inc. beats ServiceSource International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. It offers end-to-end management and optimization of the service-contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling, and recurring revenue business intelligence. The companyÂ’s solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clientsÂ’ end-users. Its solutions also comprise client performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s technologies include customer success management, renewal and channel management, and productivity tools, as well as Renew OnDemand application. It sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.