Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Upped by $734,320 Its Stake; Infinera (Put) (INFN) Stake Has Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management Llc

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Infinera Corporation (Put) (INFN) by 337.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 316,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 409,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 93,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Infinera Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 2.27 million shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys Infinera XT-3300 for International Network; 07/03/2018 – RETN Deploys lnfinera XT-3300 for International Network; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Loss 18c Plus or Minus 2 Cents; 12/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8.5 Years; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS PER SHR 5C +/- 2C; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q REVENUE $203M TO $213M; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 66,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 75,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,274 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (NYSE:INB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold INFN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 8.03% less from 145.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.03% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) or 1.26 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 2.00M shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 0% or 25,675 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) for 30,863 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 270,138 shares. 20.98M are held by Oaktree Lp. Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 22,378 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 828,107 shares. Nuveen Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 106,045 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 10,000 shares stake. Moreover, Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.01% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN).

