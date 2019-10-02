Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Stake by $1.35 Million; Unilever N V Adr (UN) Holder Fisher Asset Management Cut Its Position by $197.94 Million as Shares Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 24,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, down from 29,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.14. About 435,014 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V Adr (UN) by 78.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 879,737 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.42M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 453,612 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/03/2018 – Sky News: Boards of Dove-maker Unilever finalise move to axe UK HQ; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever lands Lenor Japan – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “Melania Trump is busier than you think, but as quiet as ever – The Washington Post” published on September 24, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “BCG Vaccines Sales Market is Projected to Register $65 Mn Value by 2025 – GuruFocus.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners to Invest in BrandSafway Toronto Stock Exchange:BBU.UN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 74,490 shares to 266,877 shares, valued at $23.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Fds Int (VCIT) by 6.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,075 shares to 85,167 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 63,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing Superiority – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juul brings over second exec from Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry: A Better Value Now Despite Modest Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 340.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Advisors holds 12,448 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). L S reported 10,405 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Sei Investments invested in 102,596 shares or 0.09% of the stock. American National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.64% or 4,144 shares. 261,777 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,049 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 11,872 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co stated it has 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arcadia Mgmt Mi has invested 0.2% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Connecticut-based White Elm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Advisory stated it has 4,019 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc owns 9,080 shares. Parkside Fin Bank Tru accumulated 211 shares.