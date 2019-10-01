Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.87 Million; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Holding by $536,000; Stock Price Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.42 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 93,971 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees fy Capex $220M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Increases to Net Income Attributable to ARLP and EBITDA of 48.6% and 28.7%,; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q Net $156.1M; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, down from 48,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $253.35. About 204,301 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $212.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 47,000 shares to 555,000 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 119,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $66.73 million for 7.60 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $86,335 activity.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,535 shares to 60,315 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

