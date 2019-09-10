Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose While Axiom International Investors Increased Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Stake by $431,642

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 3.78 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 15,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 172,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.63M, up from 157,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.44. About 1.07M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Incorporated has 12,067 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 0.02% or 2,170 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.22 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,085 are held by First Personal. Caxton Assocs LP owns 20,700 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 3.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed reported 29,579 shares. Duquesne Family Office Llc holds 0.97% or 135,515 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 4,059 shares. Frontier Cap Management Commerce Limited Com owns 519,113 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Glaxis Cap Limited Liability Co owns 8,420 shares for 6.16% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 108,019 are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Com.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 17,890 shares to 107,605 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,685 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.