Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Cutler Capital Management Has Raised Weyerhaeuser (WY) Position by $382,200

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,181 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 164,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset reported 0.07% stake. Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 606,880 shares. Motco reported 500 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Arrow Fincl reported 2,591 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co reported 567,868 shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,499 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,211 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 74,484 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dorsey And Whitney Llc holds 0.08% or 20,429 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 56,992 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 55,956 shares. 52,890 are owned by Torch Wealth Management Ltd.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $6.17 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $381,564 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Limited. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.55% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 42,640 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Commerce Llc reported 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Avalon Advsr holds 1,180 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Co holds 0.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1.01M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 6,270 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 341,450 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd has 6.27M shares for 4.76% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Incorporated has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll Fin Associate Inc invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverpark Cap Ltd invested in 37,502 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 529 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 302,800 were reported by Korea Invest Corp. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 14,004 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 102,700 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

