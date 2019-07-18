Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Stake; Davidson Investment Advisors Increased Its Cubesmart (CUBE) Stake

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $296.56. About 861,159 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 48,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 255,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 777,586 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,818 shares. Cipher LP owns 6,130 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 77,670 shares. 2,242 were accumulated by Alps. 2.72 million are owned by Coatue Management Limited Com. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability accumulated 4,947 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 120 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Andra Ap accumulated 23,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 186 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 528,387 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 6,270 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Amp Capital stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dorsal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 300,000 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $116.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. 6,884 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L.

