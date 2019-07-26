Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose While Sterling Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.32 Million; Suntrust Bks Com (STI) Stock Price Declined While American National Bank Lowered Its Stake by $4.29 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 9,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 36,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 4.51 million shares traded or 172.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

American National Bank decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (STI) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank analyzed 21,425 shares as the company's stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 3.27 million shares traded or 33.42% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,328 shares to 8,783 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,180 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Dow Signals Third Straight Loss on IBM, Netflix Earnings – Schaeffers Research" on July 18, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 224,024 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Cap Intll Limited Ca holds 0.88% or 62,200 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 5,109 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hl Limited Com holds 25,025 shares. Intrust State Bank Na owns 20,178 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 1.91M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 287,999 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 753,994 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Raymond James & invested in 0.06% or 641,743 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 6,128 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 47,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 21,090 shares stake. Avalon Advsrs has 1,180 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 14,000 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 254,399 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.46% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 23,818 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 39,261 shares. 33,859 were accumulated by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Goldman Sachs has 2.44M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Co holds 40 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,852 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited invested in 799,600 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Capital World Invsts accumulated 10.45 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 38,009 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.08% or 102,078 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Think About Buying KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Now? – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 56,859 shares to 314,798 shares, valued at $57.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 160,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares. The insider Schneider David sold 7,750 shares worth $1.71M. On Friday, February 1 MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,397 shares. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.