Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered by $1.83 Million Its Holding; Integre Asset Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $463,344 as Shares Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 38,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, down from 44,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 8,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,622 shares to 89,469 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate owns 1.41% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 80,106 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Co, Iowa-based fund reported 1,380 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,872 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 3,108 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,004 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Mgmt Lc owns 799,600 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Greystone Managed Invs owns 24,663 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 13,241 were accumulated by Redwood Invs Ltd Liability. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited reported 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 1.18M shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,223 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% or 63,505 shares in its portfolio. Miura Mgmt stated it has 5.56% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 22,209 were reported by Nicholas Ptnrs L P.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

