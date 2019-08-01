Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased by $4.31 Million Its Position; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding by $313,725; Valuation Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $278.08. About 1.66 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $279.96. About 915,446 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Invest Ltd Co holds 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,913 shares. Oppenheimer Com stated it has 0.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 1.76% stake. 4,972 are owned by Arrow Fincl Corporation. Etrade Management holds 31,707 shares. Gm Advisory Group invested in 2,143 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has 2.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 68,484 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability reported 1.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peoples Fin holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,475 shares. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.25% or 2,449 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated accumulated 0.48% or 1,883 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 261 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 5,076 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Co invested in 3.79% or 95,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B also sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 the insider Schneider David sold $1.71 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 304.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

