Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Position by $4.31 Million; Bridges Investment Management Decreased Mueller Industries (MLI) Stake by $437,410 as Stock Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 14,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 80,290 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 94,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 185,704 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: MLI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 833,368 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 73,330 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 168,528 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 41,673 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 77,815 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 14,987 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 50,669 are held by Indexiq Ltd. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Gru One Trading Lp owns 450 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 10,397 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 351,767 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 325 shares. Raymond James Finance holds 6,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). 99,800 are owned by Swiss Bank.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 9,610 shares to 21,660 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 5,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.93 million for 14.71 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $30,194 activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 289.75 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.