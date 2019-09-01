Servicenow (NOW) Stock Rose While Archon Partners Has Boosted Stake by $4.08 Million; King Luther Capital Management Lifted Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Position by $1.46 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 27,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 156,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 128,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 319,266 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23,535 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $164.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 111,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Cornerstone reported 16 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 254,312 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has 53,301 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 174,630 are owned by Sei. Regions Corp owns 3,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,745 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Renaissance Technology Limited Company has 326,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 20,086 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 3,839 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 36 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 17,830 shares. Stieven Cap Limited Partnership invested 1.32% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

