Servicenow (NOW) Stake Maintained by Parkwood Llc; Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $364,000 as Share Price Declined

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 43,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 57,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21M shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 486.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 4,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 184,910 shares. 904,971 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability reported 15,405 shares. 13,500 were reported by Wendell David Assoc. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 12,460 shares. Knott David M accumulated 3.37% or 300,000 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). King Luther Cap, Texas-based fund reported 54,958 shares. Rampart Investment Management Llc holds 0.02% or 7,486 shares in its portfolio. 107,085 were reported by British Columbia Corporation. Cap Rech Investors reported 3.48 million shares stake. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Co invested in 384,300 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 162,650 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,719 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 56,494 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 322 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,863 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associates Inc holds 4.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 22,516 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 67,684 shares stake. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP owns 405,079 shares for 4.88% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.09% or 102,078 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 3.11% or 345,499 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 223,529 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,200 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,500 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 44,544 shares. Strs Ohio owns 441,739 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 18,147 shares to 47,880 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 8,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,494 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

