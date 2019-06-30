Servicenow (NOW) Stake Maintained by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp; Williams Jones & Associates Holding In Arch Cap Group LTD Ord (ACGL) Was Lifted

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 4.16 million shares traded or 140.01% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (ACGL) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,845 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 105,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.00M shares traded or 143.87% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voya Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 51,913 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,586 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 16 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0.18% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Riverhead Llc owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,333 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 22,889 shares. Westfield Mgmt Co Limited Partnership stated it has 879,244 shares. Invest Of America Inc reported 49,428 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory holds 60,350 shares. First Advsr LP holds 271,363 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle holds 2.25% or 358,156 shares. Avalon Global Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,700 shares. 23,007 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. 7,750 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.71 million were sold by Schneider David. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53 million was made by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96 million shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,194 shares to 180,098 shares, valued at $32.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 4.23M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 25,278 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts accumulated 6.61 million shares. Parkside National Bank Tru holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Research Glob Investors invested in 12.68M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.24% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Strs Ohio has 79,504 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 131 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 14,173 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 0.07% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Aviva Plc reported 996,474 shares stake. James Research accumulated 20,805 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).